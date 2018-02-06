Danny Addy: Hull KR back-rower to miss season after knee surgery
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull KR back-rower Danny Addy is likely to miss the entire Super League season after having surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Addy suffered the injury in Rovers' pre-season game against Hull FC on 14 January.
The 27-year-old joined Hull KR from Bradford Bulls in October 2016, helping them win promotion to Super League.
Addy is a Scotland international who featured in all three of their games at the 2017 World Cup.