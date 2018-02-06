Danny Addy: Hull KR back-rower to miss season after knee surgery

From the section

Danny Addy made his Scotland debut in 2013 and has featured at two World Cups for his country

Hull KR back-rower Danny Addy is likely to miss the entire Super League season after having surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Addy suffered the injury in Rovers' pre-season game against Hull FC on 14 January.

The 27-year-old joined Hull KR from Bradford Bulls in October 2016, helping them win promotion to Super League.

Addy is a Scotland international who featured in all three of their games at the 2017 World Cup.