Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Wigan and Hull FC met in last season's Challenge Cup final - with the latter winning back-to-back cups

Betfred Super League Venue: Wollongong Showground Date: Saturday, 10 February Kick-off: 08:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary

Wigan Warriors and Hull FC have named strong squads for their historic Super League fixture at Wollongong Showground in Australia.

It is the first Super League match to be played outside Europe.

Wigan skipper Sean O'Loughlin and winger Joe Burgess are back in the squad after calf and thigh injuries respectively.

Hull FC make one change, with prop Liam Watts back in their squad after illness with Brad Fash making way.

Gabe Hamlin and Liam Forsyth are the two players to miss out for Wigan following the opening weekend win against Salford.

The Airlie Birds were also victorious on their opening night success, beating Huddersfield 38-12 at the KCOM Stadium.

Significant foes in Australia

Wigan and Hull FC will play two games in Australia, with this Super League fixture followed by exhibition games against the Burgess brothers' South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra who feature prop James Graham and half-back Gareth Widdop.

The significance of Wigan and Hull to Australian fans can be traced to the 1985 Challenge Cup final, when Brett Kenny and Peter Sterling - the Parramatta, Kangaroos and New South Wales Origin halves pairing - lined up on opposite sides in the final.

That game, which Wigan just edged 28-24, is considered one of the all-time great Challenge Cup finals.

Other antipodean notables to feature were John Ferguson - who later won a premiership with Canberra Raiders, and the Kiwi quartet of Gary Kemble, Dane O'Hara, Fred Ah Kuoi and James Leuluai.

Ex-Hull centre Leuluai's son Tommy is in the current Warriors squad.

Wigan (from): Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J. Tomkins, S. Tomkins, Williams.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Manu, Paea, Turgut, Matongo,