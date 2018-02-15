Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR have lost to Wakefield and Leeds in their first two matches

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Thursday, 15 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR make two changes to their squad as they seek their first win since returning to Super League.

Danny Tickle and Will Oakes are added to the 19-man party in place of Andrew Heffernan and James Greenwood, who were hurt in the defeat at Leeds.

Catalans are without suspended duo Sam Moa and Benjamin Jullien, while Michael McIlorum is out injured.

But Luke Walsh and Paul Aiton have recovered from their injury problems and are named in the 19-man squad.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Minns, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Oakes, Walne, Tickle, Carney.

Catalans: Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Casty, Aiton, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, Margalet, Tierney, Albert, Da Costa, Belmas.