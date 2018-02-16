Super League: Widnes Vikings 10-18 Warrington Wolves

Referee Phil Bentham was knocked to the floor in the 54th minute as Chris Houston chased a Widnes kick, with his eyes appearing to be on the ball

Super League Widnes Vikings (4) 10 Tries: Inu 2 Goals: Gilmore Warrington Wolves (10) 18 Tries: Atkins 2, Ratchford Goals: Goodwin 3

Widnes Vikings forward Chris Houston was placed on report for a collision which forced referee Phil Bentham off injured in their defeat by Warrington.

Scott Mikalauskas took over from Bentham and signalled that the second-half incident would be reviewed.

At the time, Warrington led 16-4 thanks a Stefan Ratchford try and efforts from Ryan Atkins either side of the break.

Krisnan Inu grabbed both Widnes tries, but it was not enough to deny Wolves who ended the game with 12 men.

In a tense finish to the fiercely contested derby, Warrington had to do without Mike Cooper following his sin-binning for slowing down late on.

Atkins' finely-taken try under a high ball from Ratchford early in the second half proved key in delivering boss Steve Price his first Super League win.

In a game in which tempers threatened to boil over in the second half, it was the injury to Bentham that will get the tribunals attention early in the week after the official was inadvertently knocked to the ground by Houston as the forward chased a ball over the top.

A penalty soon after the bizarre incident allowed Bryson Goodwin to kick the visitors further ahead.

There was confusion and video replays were needed to rule out a try for Jack Hughes after a melee broke out in the middle of the field.

Inu gave Widnes, who were expertly led around the field by Joe Mellor and Tom Gilmore, hope only for Ted Chapelhow to squander a glorious chance to further reduce the arrears, knocking on with the tryline beckoning.

Cooper's late yellow card added further drama but Widnes failed to exploit their numerical advantage.

Widnes Vikings: Hanbury; Marsh, Inu, Whitley, Ashall; Mellor, Gilmore; J Chapelhow, Heremaia, Cahill, Dean, Wilde, Houston.

Replacements: D Walker, Burke, Craven, Olbison.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Russell; K Brown, Patton; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Crosby, Smith, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin.

Sin-bin: Cooper.

Referee: Phil Bentham