Wayne Bennett: Australian to remain as England head coach

Australian Wayne Bennett has been reappointed as England's head coach.

However his two-year deal contains no guarantee he will lead the side in the next World Cup in 2021.

The 68-year-old took over from Steve McNamara two years ago and led England during their disappointing 2016 Four Nations tournament.

But last year he took them to within a whisker of winning the World Cup for the first time in 35 years as England lost 6-0 in the final to Australia.

Bennett will be in charge for an expected mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver, Colorado in June of this year, with that fixture set to be confirmed by promoter Jason Moore in the next few days.

England will then host a three-Test series against the Kiwis in the autumn.

Bennett, who will continue to coach Brisbane in the NRL, will also oversee Great Britain's tour down under at the end of the 2019 season.

"It was always the case of the best man for the job," said the RFL's director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, whose review of England's 2017 campaign led to Bennett being offered the chance to carry on in his role.

"If we win every test match now with England and Great Britain in the next two years, he's in pole position to carry on, if he wants to.

"But if we don't, at the end of that two-year period we'll have a thorough review and we'll make the right call so the best person gets to lead us into the World Cup.

"To have a full four-year coaching appointment would be fantastic. But I think it's important that it's the right person for the job and the person we appoint now may not be the right person in two years' time."

Sinfield says the review of 2017 showed overwhelming support from the England players for the Australian who is rated as one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, having won seven NRL Grand Finals.

"The players have absolutely loved working with Wayne," says Sinfield in this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast.

"I've worked under a number of international coaches and I've been able to compare and contrast and look at the differences. Wayne is hungry and he really wants to succeed for England and he cares so much for the players."

