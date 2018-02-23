Super League: Huddersfield Giants 12-26 St Helens

England hooker James Roby's try was his first of the season

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (8) 12 Tries: Brough, Roberts Goals: Brough 2 St Helens (14) 26 Tries: Wilkin, Roby, Taia, Percival Goals: Richardson 5

St Helens maintained their perfect start to the Super League season with a comfortable victory at Huddersfield.

Danny Brough went over for the Giants after Jon Wilkin had crossed for Saints, but James Roby restored the visitors' lead before half-time.

St Helens extended their advantage with two tries in three minutes after the break from Zeb Taia and Mark Percival.

Oliver Roberts went over for Giants' second try, but they could not break through again in the closing stages.

Saints, who had the best points differential in the Super League through the first two games of the season, were never in trouble once Roby had given them their second lead of the night.

Jonny Lomax was influential in attack, setting up both second-half tries, with his pass putting Taia through a gap, before launching a high-kick for Percival to ground after a handling error by Jake Mamo.

Huddersfield have lost two of their first three Super League fixtures, conceding 64 points in those two defeats, having shipped six tries on the opening weekend at Hull.

Rick Stone's side now face an away fixture at Wakefield Trinity, while Saints host Salford Red Devils.

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I was happy with the way we competed for the majority of the game, I think we competed well, it was a good, tough game.

"They took their chances a little bit better than ours and a couple of lapses of concentration just before half-time and just after half-time really cost us.

"Saints' defence, full credit to them, it was hard to score points tonight, but we didn't quite attack as well as we would have liked."

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook:

"To defend the way we did in that first half and lead at half-time, I couldn't have been happier after the lack of ball we had.

"You want your defence and attack to go well, but if your attack is off a bit you need to make sure you're defending well.

"It was a good, tough game and one I'm really happy to win."

Huddersfield: Mamo; McGillvary, Gaskell, Turner, Murphy; Rankin, Brough; Ta'ai, O'Brien, Clough, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe.

Interchange: Ikahihifo, Smith, Walne, Leeming.

St Helens: Barba; Swift, Makinson, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Richardson; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Peyroux, Taia, Wilkin.

Interchange: Fages, Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas.