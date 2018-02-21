Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday 23 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.
Warrington Wolves welcome Tyrone Roberts back into their 19-man squad for the home game against Wigan.
Roberts has recovered from a knee injury and new signing Sitaleki Akauola makes the squad for the first time.
Wigan return from their tour of New South Wales with fit-again John Bateman rejoining Shaun Wane's side.
Craig Mullen and Romain Navarrete are also named, but Joe Burgess and Dan Sarginson miss out and Frank-Paul Nuuausala has been released.
The Cherry and Whites beat Hull FC 24-10 in the first Super League game to be played outside Europe before they were beaten 18-8 by South Sydney Rabbitohs in an exhibition game on Saturday.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.
Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.