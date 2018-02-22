Super League: Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Tony Gigot scored eight tries in 16 appearances for Catalans last season

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 24 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans full-back Tony Gigot could play for the first time since his ban for an "inappropriate exchange" with an anti-doping officer was quashed.

Sam Moa and Benjamin Jullien return to the squad after suspension, as do Louis Anderson and Michael McIlorum.

Wakefield make one change from the side which beat Salford in their previous Super League game.

Forward Jordan Baldwinson returns to the squad, with prop Keegan Hirst dropping out.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Arona, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.