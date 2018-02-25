Super League: Widnes Vikings 23-6 Leeds Rhinos

Joe Mellor evaded some acrobatic Leeds defending to get the ball down for the first Widnes try

Super League Widnes (4) 23 Tries: Inu 2, Mellor, Walker Goals: Inu 3 Drop-goal: Craven Leeds (6) 6 Try: Dwyer Goal: Watkins

Champions Leeds fell to their first Super League defeat of the season as they lost at Widnes.

Nine days on from their World Club Challenge defeat in Melbourne, Leeds conceded four tries on Merseyside.

Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer cancelled out Joe Mellor's unconverted try to earn Leeds a 6-4 interval lead.

But three second-half tries, two from Krisnan Inu and one from Danny Walker, and a Danny Craven drop-goal earned an ultimately comfortable win.

Leeds, who had won their first two league games of 2018 prior to the trip down under, claimed their only other points through Kallum Watkins' conversion of Dwyer's try.

But once Widnes got back in front on 54 minutes, through Kiwi centre Inu after a great break by full-back Rhys Hanbury, it was an uphill battle for the Rhinos.

The hosts struck twice more in the final 10 minutes as Leeds tired.

Inu, who converted both his tries as well as adding a second-half penalty, has now crossed the whitewash five times in four matches this season.

That puts him joint top of the early season Super League top tryscorer charts, along with Wigan winger Liam Marshall.

Widnes: Hanbury; Chamberlain, Craven, Inu, Marsh; Mellor, Gilmore; J Chapelhow, Heremaia, Cahill, Dean, Whitley, Olbison.

Interchanges: D Walker, W Albert, T Chapelhow, Wilde.

Leeds: Golding; Newman, Watkins, Keinhorst, Handley; L Sutcliffe, Myler; Singleton, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Walker, Ormondroyd.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Garbutt, Smith, Oledzki.

Referee: Rob Hicks.