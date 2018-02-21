Zak Hardaker: Castleford Tigers dismiss full-back for failed drugs test

Zak Hardaker scored 13 tries in 30 games for Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have dismissed full-back Zak Hardaker after he tested positive for cocaine in the lead up to October's Super League Grand Final.

The Tigers suspended the 26-year-old England international prior to the defeat by Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

His failed test followed a previous game against Leeds on 8 September and he could face a two-year ban.

The club said they "will comment on this matter further when UK Anti-Doping conclude their case".

Hardaker, who missed the 2017 World Cup as a result of his suspension, said at the time that he had made an "enormous error of judgment".

The former Rhinos man had enjoyed a superb debut season with the Tigers, helping them to the League Leaders' Shield for the first time in their history and was one of three nominees for Super League's Man of Steel award.

Castleford had paid Leeds £150,000 to sign Hardaker on a four-and-a-half-year deal in June 2017 after a successful loan spell.

On-field brilliance, off-field problems

That brought his six-year stint at Leeds to an end and reunited Hardaker with coach Daryl Powell, who gave him his break at Featherstone Rovers.

At Leeds, Hardaker won three Grand Finals, a Challenge Cup winner's medal and the 2015 Man of Steel prize.

But his on-field brilliance has been marred by off-field problems throughout his career.

He missed out on the 2013 World Cup and was fined by Leeds after he "acted unprofessionally".

In 2014 he was given a five-match ban after being found guilty of homophobic abuse.

He committed to attend an anger management course after an assault on a student in Leeds during the 2015 season and his spell at Headingley was effectively ended in June 2016 when he requested to be transfer listed and was loaned to NRL side Penrith Panthers before joining Cas.