Leigh Centurions: Neil Jukes resigns as head coach of Championship side

Neil Jukes had a long association with Leigh as a player and coach

Neil Jukes has resigned as head coach of Leigh after the Centurions won just one of their first four matches of the Championship season.

Jukes steered Leigh into Super League after an 11-year absence during his first season in charge in 2016.

But last season brought immediate relegation following defeat by Catalans Dragons in the Million Pound Game.

"There comes a time when everyone's lifespan on the shelf comes to an end," said Jukes.

"I'm a genuine local guy and no one will be more pleased than me if we achieve our Super League goal this year."

Owner Derek Beaumont added: "My greatest memory of being involved in rugby league was gaining promotion to Super League and for that I'll be eternally grateful to Neil.

"Neil has been more than an employee and I class him as a personal friend. I'm sure he will continue to be that long after not only his involvement in rugby league ends, but also mine."