Steve Folkes: Ex-Hull FC and Canterbury Bulldogs player and coach dies, aged 59

Steve Folkes led the Bulldogs to a 2004 title with stars such as Hazem El-Masri and Sonny Bill Williams

Former Hull FC back-rower and Canterbury Bulldogs premiership-winning player and coach Steve Folkes has died of a heart attack aged 59.

Folkes, who spent a season with Hull in 1989-90 under compatriot Brian Smith, played for the Australia Kangaroos and coached the Jillaroos women's side.

He won four premierships with the Bulldogs and then coached them to two NRL grand finals, winning the second.

"The club is shocked and saddened," Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said.

"Steve played such a major part in the history of the Bulldogs, both as a player and coach, and was without doubt one of the giants of the club."

The New South Wales State of Origin representative was part of the Australia 'Invincibles' that were unbeaten on their tour of Great Britain and France in 1986.

Folkes also coached at St George-Illawarra and Wests Tigers, as well as working as a strength and conditioning coach for the West Indies cricket team.