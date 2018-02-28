Super League: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

James Donaldson has not played since April 2017

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Thursday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR include forward James Donaldson (anterior cruciate ligament) for the first time since April 2017.

Fellow forward Chris Clarkson (thigh) also comes back into the 19-man squad after the defeat at Salford.

Castleford Tigers will be without second row Joe Wardle and winger Greg Eden (both hamstring).

Jy Hitchcox also drops out of the squad that beat Hull FC on Saturday so Matt Cook, Jake Trueman and James Clare all come in.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Tickle, Carney.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Webster.