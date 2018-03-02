Super League: Hull FC 21-12 Warrington Wolves

Warrington's Declan Patton was sent off for catching Hull's Bureta Faraimo with a swinging arm

Betfred Super League Hull FC (10) 21 Tries: Faraimo, Tuimavave Goals: Sneyd 6 Drop-goal: Sneyd Warrington Wolves (0) 12 Tries: Hughes, Atkins Goals: Ratchford 2

Hull FC beat Warrington Wolves in a fractious Super League match which saw a player from each side sent off.

Hull led 10-0 after 50 minutes when Warrington's Declan Patton saw red for catching try-scorer Bureta Faraimo in the head with a swinging arm.

A further score from Carlos Tuimavave helped Hull go 18-0 up, but Jack Hughes and Ryan Atkins crossed as the Wire got to within six points of the hosts.

Hull prop Liam Watts was dismissed for a headbutt on Dom Crosby late on.

But they withstood Warrington's comeback and avoided a third successive Super League defeat thanks to six successful kicks and a drop-goal from Marc Sneyd.

Having navigated their way through wintry weather and road closures by train and coach on Friday, Warrington's eventful trip to East Yorkshire ultimately proved fruitless.

Referee Ben Thaler had little option with either dismissal, with Faraimo appearing to have been knocked out in the incident which saw Patton sent from the field and Watts losing his composure as tempers flared.

Two Warrington tries in four minutes and Watts' early exit boosted hopes of a third consecutive victory for the Wire, but Sneyd's boot closed out the contest.

Friday's match went ahead despite snowy conditions in Hull and travel disruption in the north of England

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford told Sky Sports:

"I'm pleased with the manner of how we got to 18-0, but disappointed with how we dealt with being in that lead.

"When a team goes down to 12 men, they get a bit more energy and juice in what they're doing and that was certainly the case."

"I don't have any sympathy (with Liam Watts). He's going to miss a lot of games because of that and he deserves it."

Warrington head coach Steve Price:

"I thought we competed better with 12 men. I was disappointed with our completion rate and our penalties, and we need to address that quickly.

"We started to change the momentum of the game when we went down to 12 men. We gave ourselves a chance with eight or nine minutes to go but it wasn't to be.

"I'm going to have to look again at the (Declan Patton) red card because, from where I was sitting, I didn't really have a great look at it."

Hull FC: Shaul; Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Hadley.

Replacements: Abdull, Bowden, Fash, Turgut.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, Brown; Patton, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Murdoch-Masila, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Philbin, Akauola, Crosby, King.