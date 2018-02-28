Super League: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Ryan Morgan (left) has not played for St Helens since their opening day win against Castleford Tigers

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens make one change for the visit of Salford Red Devils on Friday as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Ryan Morgan replaces Matty Lees with the Super League leaders going for a fourth consecutive win.

Salford Red Devils head coach Ian Watson has named an unchanged squad for the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Salford won their first game of the season after beating Hull Kingston Rovers 36-12 at home on Friday.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.

Salford (from): O'Brien, Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Mossop, Bibby.