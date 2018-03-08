Super League: Leeds Rhinos 20-16 Hull FC

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins scored his side's first and third tries against Hull FC

Betfred Super League Leeds Rhinos (10) 20 Tries: Watkins 2, Briscoe 2 Goals: Watkins 2 Hull FC (6) 16 Tries: Hadley, Abdull, Talanoa Goals: Sneyd 2

Leeds Rhinos made it three wins from four Super League games in 2018 with victory over Hull FC at Headingley.

Kallum Watkins and Tom Briscoe both scored two tries for the hosts, who have not lost a home match against the Black and Whites since September 2007.

Jordan Abdull and Fetuli Talanoa crossed for the visitors, adding to Dean Hadley's first-half score, to reduce the deficit to four points.

However, they could not find a decisive try in the final 10 minutes.

Briscoe's second try was his 50th for the Rhinos and he reached the milestone against the club where he started his professional career.

Hull trailed 10-6 at half-time but were upset that efforts by Jack Logan and Josh Griffin were ruled out by video referee Phil Bentham for offside and obstruction respectively, and several visiting players voiced their frustrations towards referee Robert Hicks as they left the field at the interval.

Leeds were playing at Headingley for the first time this season, having beaten Hull KR at Leeds United's Elland Road and then seeing their Super League match against Catalans Dragons on 2 March postponed because of poor weather.

Leeds head coach Brian McDermott told Sky Sports:

"Hull were missing some bodies so there's a better version of Hull, but I thought they played well and had a crack.

"I thought we defended really well. They're a strong team and incredible hard to stop near your own try line, so it took a big effort.

"We're not after perfection at this stage of the year, but you don't want to be losing too many either."

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford:

"They came out of the blocks quickly and it's like we hadn't spoken about it or didn't know what was coming. We struggled dealing with it.

"It was a really good effort and we had some quality performances. We just fell a little bit short."

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Handley, Hall; Moon, Myler; Garbutt, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Delaney.

Replacements: Mullally, Ormondroyd, Walker, Walters.

Hull FC: Shaul; Logan, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa; Connor, Sneyd; Taylor, Washbrook, Matongo, Minichiello, Manu, Hadley.

Replacements: Abdull, Fash, Green, Lane.

Referee: Robert Hicks