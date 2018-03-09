Super League: Warrington Wolves 12-30 St Helens

Mark Percival is Super League's leading try scorer this season with seven in five games

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 12 Tries: T King, Livett Goals: Ratchford 2 St Helens (8) 30 Tries: Percival 3, Roby, Richardson Goals: Richardson 5

Mark Percival's hat-trick helped Super League leaders St Helens maintain their 100% start with victory at Warrington.

Percival shrugged off two tackles to cross for Saints, before Toby King touched down for Wolves.

Danny Richardson's penalty and James Roby's try restored the lead, but Tom Lineham's brilliant offload set up Harvey Livett to go over for the hosts.

Percival secured victory with two more tries, with Danny Richardson's late try adding to Warrington's woes.

Warrington had applied equal amounts of the early pressure, but they were unable to convert their opportunities as both sides struggled to handle the ball in difficult weather conditions at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Tom Lineham was held up over the line moments after Percival crossed for Saints, and only Regan Grace's sharp reactions prevented Ryan Atkins from grounding the ball for Wolves on his 350th career appearance.

Percival's hat-trick - his second of the season - took him top of the Super League's try-scoring chart with seven tries in five games, two more than any other player.

Richardson's success with the boot, despite a late missed drop-goal, made him the first player to surpass 50 points this season, as Saints moved two points clear at the top of the table.

Warrington are eighth, having won just two of their first six matches.

Warrington head coach Steve Price told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"We were working extremely hard, in the end it took its toll with the amount of field position they had inside our 20 to 30 metre zone.

"It's a combination of two or three things which we need to tidy up and once we get that right we're going to be on the other side of the scoreline.

"We still fully understand that we need to improve. We need to fix things up quick-smart."

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It wasn't easy, it was a tough game tonight. We expected, we got it and I'm really pleased to come away with the points.

"It was hard with the rain coming down, but it was the same for both sides and I thought we handled it really well, as well as we could.

"The whole first half was really fast, it was a fast-paced game and a tough game, so I'm really happy."

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, T King, Atkins, M Brown; K Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Murdoch-Masila, Hughes, Westwood.

Replacements: Crosby, Philbin, G King, Livett.

St Helens: Barba; Swift, Makinson, Percival, Grace; Lomax, Richardson; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Replacements: Fages, Walmsley, Douglas, Lees.