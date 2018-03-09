Super League: Widnes Vikings 16-28 Huddersfield Giants

Danny Brough's six successful kicks made him the seventh highest scorer in Super League history

Betfred Super League Widnes (0) 16 Tries: Mellor, Whitley, Marsh Goals: Gilmore 2 Huddersfield (14) 28 Tries: Hinchcliffe, Mamo, Roberts, McGillvary Goals: Brough 6

Huddersfield held off a late fightback from 12-man Widnes to claim their first away win of the Super League season.

The Giants cruised to a 20-point lead thanks to tries from Ryan Hinchcliffe, Jake Mamo and Oliver Roberts.

Wellington Albert was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary, who crossed for his side's fourth try moments later.

Three tries in 15 minutes from Joe Mellor, Matt Whitley and Stefan Marsh gave Vikings hope, but Giants held on.

Danny Brough added a pair of late goals to make the final result look more comfortable for Rick Stone's side, although their defensive struggles once again emerged late on.

The Giants have conceded 108 points so far this season, with only Widnes - who have played one extra game - having allowed their opponents more.

Huddersfield also played the final 10 minutes with 12 men after Hinchcliffe was shown a yellow card for a challenge on Whitley, but Widnes could not take full advantage.

The Vikings stay fifth in the table, but they are level on points with ninth-placed Huddersfield, with only two wins from their opening six games.

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It's never easy getting away wins, home wins are tough enough but away wins are even tougher.

"I knew Widnes weren't going to give up without a fight and they came on and scored three tries which is a bit disappointing, but for us our main objective was to come here and get a win.

"Overall we defended a little bit stronger, were a bit more consistent in what we did across the ground. It was a tough night, tough conditions, so we're happy to walk out with two points."

Widnes: Hanbury; Marsh, Inu, Runciman, Chamberlain; Mellor, Gilmore; Burke, Heremaia, Chapelhow, Dean, Whitley, Houston.

Replacements: Johnstone, Olbison, Wilde, Houston.

Huddersfield: Mamo; McGillvary, Gaskell, Wood, Murphy; Rankin, Brough; Ikahihifo, O'Brien, Ta'ai, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe.

Replacements: Leeming, Clough, Dickinson, Mellor.