Super League: Wigan Warriors 30-18 Wakefield Trinity

Joe Burgess had scored only one Super League try this season before his hat-trick against Wakefield

Betfred Super League Wigan Warriors (10) 30 Tries: Burgess 3, Tautai, Davies Goals: Escare, S Tomkins 4 Wakefield (12) 18 Tries: Jones-Bishop 2, Arona Goals: Finn 3

Joe Burgess scored a hat-trick of tries as Wigan Warriors ended Wakefield's 100% start to the Super League season.

Ben Jones-Bishop's two tries helped Trinity lead 12-10 at the break, with Burgess and Taulima Tautai - making his 100th Wigan appearance - replying.

Winger Burgess completed his treble after half-time and Tom Davies also crossed, while Tinirau Arona touched down for a late Wakefield consolation.

Wigan are up to second in the table, above Wakefield on points difference.

Trinity's defeat means leaders St Helens are the only side to have won all of their Super League matches so far this season.

Tara Jones, one of two in-goal judges for the game, became the first ever on-field female official for a Super League match.

Wigan: S Tomkins; Davies, Bateman, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Powell; Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin.

Replacements: Sutton, Tautai, Escare, Navarrete.

Wakefield: Grix; Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone; Miller, Finn; England, Randell, Fifita, Ashurst, Kirmond, Arona.

Replacements: Huby, Horo, Hirst, Wood.

Referee: Chris Kendall