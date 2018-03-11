Super League: Castleford Tigers 22-8 Salford Red Devils

The 2017 Man of Steel Luke Gale contributed 14 of the hosts' 22 points

Betfred Super League Castleford (20) 22 Tries: Shenton, McShane, Gale Goals: Gale 5 Salford (0) 8 Tries: Sa'u, Bibby

Castleford earned their third straight win as they overcame Salford, who stay second-from-bottom of Super League.

Michael Shenton, Paul McShane and Luke Gale all went over before the break as Cas went in 20-0 up despite Oliver Holmes being sent to the sin-bin.

After half-time, Junior Sa'u crossed in the corner for Salford, before both sides were briefly reduced to 12 men.

Jake Bibby added a late consolation for the visitors but neither of their second-half scores were converted.

Gale's five successful kicks for the hosts - including two tough conversions from out wide on the touchline early in the first half - proved key.

A Gale penalty midway through the first half came despite Holmes being in the sin-bin at the time, with Salford unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

Grant Millington and the Red Devils' Logan Tomkins were both shown yellow cards after the break in between Salford's two scores.

Castleford's treble of consecutive wins - coming in three successive home games - lifted them to fifth in the table, while Salford are above bottom side Catalans only on points difference after four losses from five.

Castleford: Roberts; Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Clare; Ellis, Gale; Massey, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Foster.

Replacements: Milner, Cook, Sene-Lefao, Green.

Salford: Evalds; Bibby, Welham, Sa'u, Johnson; Lui, Littlejohn; Griffin, Wood, Burgess, Jones, Hauraki, McCarthy.

Replacements: Tomkins, Tasi, Nakubuwai, Flanagan.

Referee: Liam Moore