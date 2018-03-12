Gareth O'Brien: Salford Red Devils full-back to join Toronto Wolfpack

Media playback is not supported on this device O'Brien's incredible drop-goal saves Salford

Salford Red Devils full-back Gareth O'Brien is to join Championship side Toronto Wolfpack, the Super League club have confirmed.

The move is subject to approval by the Rugby Football League after Toronto paid an undisclosed fee to Salford.

O'Brien, 26, has made 65 appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Warrington Wolves in 2015.

"Everyone at Salford Red Devils would like to thank Gareth for his service," said a club statement.

"At the end of last week the club were approached by Toronto with an official offer for Gareth. The club made Gareth aware of the interest and he informed the Red Devils he did not wish to leave. This offer was turned down and it was reiterated to Toronto that Gareth was not for sale on the basis the club neither wanted nor needed to sell.

"Representatives for the player returned the next day requesting permission for Gareth to speak to the Wolfpack. The Red Devils, while disappointed in this sudden change of heart, but not wishing to retain a player who was not 100% committed to Salford Red Devils, granted the appropriate permission."

Notably, O'Brien scored the winning drop-goal for Salford in the 2016 Million Pound Game against Hull Kingston Rovers, which helped the club avoid relegation to the Championship.

"While the club is sorry to see Gareth leave, Salford Red Devils are keen to maintain a squad that is fully motivated and committed. With that in mind the club are currently active in the market for replacements," added the statement.