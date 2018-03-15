Super League: Huddersfield Giants 6-38 Hull Kingston Rovers

Man of the match Robbie Mulhern's 80-yard gallop set up the fourth of Rovers' six tries at the John Smith's Stadium

Betfred Super League Huddersfield (6) 6 Tries: Roberts Goals: Brough Hull KR (20) 38 Tries: Shaw 2, Hefernan, Quinlan, Greenwood, McGuire Goals: Shaw 7

Hull KR winger Ryan Shaw ended up with a 22-point individual haul as the Robins hammered Huddersfield with six tries at the John Smith's Stadium.

Shaw scored two of the tries, and kicked seven goals, while Andrew Hefernan, Adam Quinlan, James Greenwood and Danny McGuire all crossed too.

Forward Ollie Roberts' early try, improved by Danny Brough, gave the Giants a 6-0 lead.

But Rovers hit back with three tries, adding a further three after the break.

Huddersfield had to reshuffle their side prior to kick-off after losing full-back Jake Mamo with a hamstring strain, but the visitors were well worth their second Super League win of the season, which enabled them to leapfrog the Giants up to eighth.

After going behind, Australian centre Hefernan sparked the fightback with his side's first try and created two others but the highlight was a length-of-the-field finish for the fourth try scored by forward Greenwood.

Prop Robbie Mulhern showed a remarkable turn of pace to go 70 metres, swatting off Brough on the way, then had the presence of mind to find the supporting Greenwood after Jermaine McGillvary had got back to make the tackle.

Hefernan then broke clear to get Shaw over for his second try before ageless winter signing McGuire supported a flowing move to round off the scoring with his first try for the club.

Home forward Ollie Roberts scored the first try of the night for Huddersfield

Huddersfield coach Rick Stone:

"It's frustrating and disappointing. I'm a bit angry. When you're playing in front of your own fans and your family, you've got to turn up and put in a better performance than that. We weren't good enough.

"For a start I've got to give full credit to the opposition, who didn't make an error in the first half and defended well in the second half.

"They rolled us down the field pretty comfortably in the first half. We tried to go around them and it wasn't a night for going around them. We needed to mix things up a bit. Maybe the boys need a couple of days away to freshen up a bit."

Hull KR coach Tim Sheens:

"It was crucial to get back on the rails. This will put sides on notice that we're not an easy beat. We've finally come up with a half-back combination and we're starting to move forward.

"We were still scratchy for a while but we led well at half-time on the back of 100 per cent completion. I don't think I've ever coached a side with 100 per cent completion in a half of football.

"Our offence operated, which is about time. In the conditions, we played well with ball in hand and scrambled well in the second half when, had they got a sniff, it might have been tighter."

Huddersfield: Rankin; McGillvary, Turner, Wood, Murphy; Gaskell, Brough; Ikahihifo, O'Brien, Ta'ai, Roberts, Ferguson, Hinchcliffe.

Interchange: Leeming, Clough, Dickinson, Mellor.

Hull KR: Quinlan; Shaw, Hefernan, Minns, Carney; McGuire, Atkin; Mulhern, Lawler, Masoe, Clarkson, Blair, Kavanagh.

interchange: Scruton, Lee, Donaldson, Greenwood.

Referee: Ben Thaler (RFL).