Super League: Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Craig Kopczak has made four appearances for Salford Red Devils this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 16 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford Red Devils make two changes from the side that were defeated 22-8 by Castleford Tigers as they face Hull FC on Friday.

Derrell Olpherts is included and could make his Super League debut for Salford, while Craig Kopczak returns.

Josh Bowden comes back into Hull FC's squad to replace forward Sika Manu, who misses out with a calf injury.

Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd and Scott Taylor all make Lee Radford's 19-man squad and could face their former side.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby.

Hull (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Logan, Turgut, Lane, Matongo.