Super League: Catalans Dragons 0-26 Warrington Wolves

Warrington back-rower Ben Murdoch-Masila was a massive threat, scoring two tries

Betfred Super League Catalans (0) Warrington (14) 26 Tries: Brown, Clark, Murdoch-Masila 2, Livett Goals: Goodwin 3

Warrington Wolves ended a two-game winless run and continued Catalans Dragons' poor start to the season with victory in rain-soaked Perpignan.

Steve Price's Wolves were 14-0 up at the break with Mitch Brown crossing out wide, Daryl Clark sneaking in and Ben Murdoch-Masila going in on the right.

Murdoch-Masila rumbled in again to add to the lead after half-time.

And Harvey Livett crossed late on for the Wolves to give the hardy travelling fans extra cheer.

Catalans failed to score a point, with Greg Bird's second-half touchdown ruled out for obstruction, and they lost back-rower Benjamin Jullien late on for a head injury assessment.

Both teams finished in Super League's bottom four last season and are yet to find their form in 2018 but victory for Warrington in appalling conditions suggested Price is making progress.

The visitors gained an unassailable foothold before the weather became farcical, shocking the Dragons in front of their home fans with a flying start, dominating the ruck and making their opportunities count.

Steve McNamara only kept Catalans in Super League with victory in the Million Pound Game last season and their misfortunes have continued this term with just one win from six so far.

Indiscipline saw Fouad Yaha and Michael McIlorum spend time in the sin-bin during the game, further hampering the Dragons' efforts to compete.

Catalans: Mead; Yaha, Gigot, Thornley, Tierney; Bird, Albert; Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Anderson, Wiliame, Garcia.

Replacements: Aiton, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien.

Warrington: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, T. King, M. Brown; K. Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Westwood, Hughes, G. King.

Replacements: Murdoch-Masila, Akauola, Philbin, Livett.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL)