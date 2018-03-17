Super League: Wakefield Trinity A-A Widnes Vikings

Snow affected the visibility of fans and players and officials during the game at Belle Vue

Heavy snowfall before and during the game forced the abandonment of Wakefield against Widnes in Super League after just 27 minutes of play.

The players were taken off the field by referee Liam Moore, and after consultation with the match commissioner the match was called off.

Wakefield staff, including chairman Michael Carter, had worked to ensure Belle Vue was ready for kick-off.

No date has been set at this stage for the rescheduled fixture.

Snow across West Yorkshire has prompted Castleford Tigers to confirm they will hold a pitch inspection at 10:30 GMT on Sunday to ascertain whether the surface is suitable for the game against Wigan at 15:30 GMT.