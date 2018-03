Castleford have had two games postponed this season after their game at Hull KR was also called off because of snow earlier this month

Sunday's Super League game between Castleford and Wigan has been postponed because of safety concerns following overnight snow.

A pitch inspection took place at 10:00 GMT but the game was called off "in the interest of both player and spectator safety".

No new date has yet been set for the game to be played.

Cas' safety officer Ian Crawford said that both the pitch and the terraces at The Jungle were frozen.