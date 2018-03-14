Liam Watts: Castleford Tigers sign Hull FC prop for 'significant fee'

Liam Watts
Liam Watts started his career with Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull FC prop Liam Watts for a "significant fee" on a three-year deal.

Watts, 27, helped Hull win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

He is serving a three-match ban for a headbutt in the victory over Warrington on 2 March.

Hull coach Lee Radford told the club website: "I would like to wish Liam all the best and hope he can find some consistency off the field to benefit his career."

Watts said: "It's a move that has come around quickly but one that I couldn't let pass me by.

"If there was one team in the league that was going to suit my style of play, then it's definitely Castleford."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC