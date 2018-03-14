Liam Watts: Castleford Tigers sign Hull FC prop for 'significant fee'

Liam Watts started his career with Hull KR

Castleford Tigers have signed Hull FC prop Liam Watts for a "significant fee" on a three-year deal.

Watts, 27, helped Hull win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

He is serving a three-match ban for a headbutt in the victory over Warrington on 2 March.

Hull coach Lee Radford told the club website: "I would like to wish Liam all the best and hope he can find some consistency off the field to benefit his career."

Watts said: "It's a move that has come around quickly but one that I couldn't let pass me by.

"If there was one team in the league that was going to suit my style of play, then it's definitely Castleford."