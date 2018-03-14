Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook: St Helens prop forward signs one-year contract extension

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has made five appearances for St Helens this season

St Helens prop forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed a new one-year contract extension with the Super League club.

McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 32, joined Saints from London Broncos from 2011, and has gone on to make 220 appearances.

"I'm really happy to extend my contract at the club," McCarthy-Scarsbrook told the Super League leaders' website.

"I've been here a long time and enjoy playing in front of our great fans and with my team-mates."

The Ireland international, who has scored 45 tries for Saints, will now stay with the club for a ninth season.

Head coach Justin Holbrook said: "He plays and trains with high energy, a lot of enthusiasm and is very competitive, which are all good traits that I really admire about him.

"He sets a great example for the rest of the squad, as well as being a popular member of the side."