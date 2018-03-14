Masi Matongo: Hull FC prop signs three-year contract extension

Masi Matongo made his first Super League start in last week's defeat at Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC prop Masi Matongo has signed a new three-year deal.

The Zimbabwe-born 21-year-old has made 13 Super League appearances for the Black and Whites since making his debut in 2015.

"I've been really happy with the way I've been playing lately and looking forward to getting my head down and working hard to improve even more," he told the club website.

"The contract extension allows me to put a marker down."