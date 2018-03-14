Kevin Brown: England stand-off half ends international career at the age of 33

Kevin Brown came into the England side for the 2017 World Cup and played in the final defeat by Australia

Warrington Wolves stand-off Kevin Brown has retired from international rugby league with England at the age of 33.

Brown was a member of the England squad that lost 6-0 to Australia in the 2017 World Cup final, and finishes his representative career with 10 caps.

The former Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes playmaker made his international debut against France in 2010.

"It feels like now is the right time," said Brown, whose sole England try also came against France two years ago.

"Obviously I'm disappointed I can't play on forever but I think I've been really lucky that I've played so many games."

England coach Wayne Bennett recently named Brown in the Elite Performance Squad, assembled to prepare for the June Test against New Zealand in Denver, and he will not be calling up a replacement.

The national team also has a three-Test series against the Kiwis later in the year.

"Kevin has been the ultimate professional and shown a great attitude and an unwavering commitment to the England programme," Bennett said.

"He contributed greatly to our performance at the World Cup and in the mid-season Test game against Samoa."

Brown's retirement leaves St George-Illawarra captain Gareth Widdop, Wigan's George Williams and St Helens' Jonny Lomax as the incumbent options at six.

Castleford's Jake Trueman, Hull FC utility player Jake Connor, St Helens' Danny Richardson and Widnes' Tom Gilmore are the respective players in Paul Anderson's Knights squad.