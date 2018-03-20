Challenge Cup fifth round: Warrington to host Hunslet or Bradford Bulls

Warrington Wolves last won the Challenge Cup in 2012

Super League side Warrington Wolves will host either Hunslet or Bradford Bulls, both from the third tier, in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Warrington won the competition three times in four years between 2009 and 2012, and were runners-up in 2016.

Pilkington Recs, the only amateur side left in the competition, will go to Widnes if they beat Coventry in their rearranged fourth-round tie.

The eight ties will be played on 21-22 April.

Featherstone Rovers and Oldham won rearranged fourth-round matches shortly after Tuesday's draw, and there are still two ties outstanding because of postponements caused by snow on Sunday.

Oldham will host top-flight club Hull KR in round five, while Catalans Dragons - the other Super League side in the draw - will go to York City Knights.

The remaining eight Super League teams, including Challenge Cup holders Hull FC, will enter in the sixth round.

Fifth-round draw in full

Warrington Wolves v Hunslet or Bradford Bulls

Toronto Wolfpack v Barrow Raiders (to be played at Barrow)

Widnes Vikings v Coventry Bears or Pilkington Recs

Leigh Centurions v London Broncos

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets

Oldham v Hull KR

Doncaster v Featherstone Rovers

York City Knights v Catalans Dragons