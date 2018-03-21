Super League: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Albert Kelly went off injured in the defeat by Castleford last month

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Influential half-back Albert Kelly returns to the Hull FC squad for the first time since a head knock in last month's defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Danny Houghton and Sika Manu miss out with calf injuries, while Mickey Paea has a hand problem.

Catalans Dragons have half-back Samisoni Langi available and back-rower Jason Baitieri and winger Jodie Broughton also come into the squad.

Louis Anderson, Vincent Duport and Benjamin Jullien miss out.

The game sees Steve McNamara make his first return to his former club in his home city since joining the Dragons as head coach last June.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talona, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Logan, Lane, Matongo

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Albert, Gigot