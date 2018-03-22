Super League: Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Josh Charnley's score against Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final was his last appearance in rugby league

Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Returning former England winger Josh Charnley could make an immediate Super League return following his move from Sale to Warrington Wolves.

Centre Ryan Atkins also returns as prop Dominic Crosby and half-back Morgan Smith drop out of the squad.

Wakefield make two changes from the squad named for their abandoned game against Widnes Vikings.

Back-rower James Batchelor and prop Keegan Hirst replace hooker Kyle Wood and forward Tinirau Arona.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood

Wakefield (from): Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fififta, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou