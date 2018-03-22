Super League: Hull KR v St Helens

England Academy full-back Will Dagger joined Hull KR from Warrington in October 2017

Super League Venue: Craven Park Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR make one change from the squad that comfortably beat Huddersfield in their previous Super League fixture.

Full-back Will Dagger comes in and could make his second appearance of the season, with Nick Scruton missing out.

St Helens have Wales international Morgan Knowles back in the squad after he was suspended following a tackle in the win at Catalans Dragons.

Centre Ryan Morgan is the player to drop out of the Saints squad, whose first loss was to Leeds last weekend.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lawler, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Carney.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.