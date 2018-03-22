Super League: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Michael Lawrence made his return from injury at Wigan last season in the Super 8s

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 23 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Back-rower Joel Tomkins returns to the Wigan Warriors squad after recovering from a swollen knee.

Winger Liam Marshall and Australian prop Gabe Hamlin also come into the squad following run-outs for the reserves squad last week.

Huddersfield Giants bring Michael Lawrence, Adam Walne and Daniel Smith back into the squad.

Jake Mamo, Tom Symonds and Oliver Roberts are all unavailable for the Giants trip to the DW Stadium.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Escare, L. Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J. Tomkins, S. Tomkins, Williams

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood