Brad Fash: Hull FC forward signs new three-year contract

Brad Fash made his Super League debut in 2015

Hull FC forward Brad Fash has signed a new three-year contract to keep him at the Super League side until 2021.

The 22-year-old has featured in all six of their league games so far this season after winning the club's young player of the year award last term.

"I've come through the academy system and I'm delighted to tie down my future with the club. It's where I want to be," Fash told the club website.

Hull FC are ninth in Super League, with two wins and four defeats this season.