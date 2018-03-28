Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Ben Jones-Bishop has scored five tries in six appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield make three changes to the squad named for last Friday's 34-24 defeat at Warrington.

Danny Kirmond, David Fifita and James Batchelor drop out, with Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel and Kyle Wood coming in.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell makes just one alteration to the side that held on for a narrow win over Leeds Rhinos.

Forward Oliver Holmes returns from his one-match suspension and replaces Jy Hitchox for the West Yorkshire derby.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Finn, Scott, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Green, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Webster.