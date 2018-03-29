Super League: Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Benjamin Jullien has scored one try in five appearances for Catalans this season

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford recall prop Luke Burgess as their only change to the squad which lost to Widnes in their previous game.

Tyrone McCarthy drops out after picking up a knock in the second half of their defeat by the Vikings.

Catalans make two changes as they attempt to respond from last week's 42-16 loss to Hull FC.

Second-row forward Benjamin Jullien and hooker Alrix Da Costa return to the side, replacing young half-back Lucas Albert and centre Iain Thornley.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Da Costa, Gigot.