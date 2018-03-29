Super League: Hull KR v Hull FC

Injury has restricted Danny Houghton to two appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 12:50 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR will be without long-term absentee George Lawler after he had surgery on the dislocated ankle he suffered in the defeat by St Helens.

Danny McGuire (concussion) is included and Shaun Lunt (gashed leg) could play for the first time since 23 February.

Hull FC captain Danny Houghton (calf) is in line for his first appearance since the second game of the season.

Mickey Paea (fractured hand) also returns to the squad, with Dean Hadley and Jack Logan dropping out.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Carney.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Paea, Lane, Matongo.