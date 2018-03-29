Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Oliver Roberts
Oliver Roberts has scored three tries in six appearances this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants caretaker Chris Thorman has a number of injury concerns for his first game in charge following the sacking of Rick Stone.

Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Sam Wood and Dale Ferguson are all out.

Leeds Rhinos prop Brett Ferres could play for the first time since last season's Grand Final after recovering from knee surgery.

Brad Dwyer could also come back in after last week's defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Brough, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Simpson, Hewitt, Senior.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

