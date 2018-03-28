Super League: Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings

Ben Currie has made four appearances for Warrington this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Warrington make two changes to the squad which beat Wakefield last time out for the visit of Widnes Vikings.

Ben Currie and Morgan Smith are recalled, while Josh Charnley will make his debut after being left out of the 17-man team to play Wakefield.

Widnes forward Gil Dudson could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from back surgery.

Stand-off Tom Gilmore is also recalled as Danny Craven and Matt Whitley drop out of the squad.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.

Widnes (from): Burke, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Dean, Dudson, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Inu, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Wilde.