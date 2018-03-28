Super League: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Ryan Morgan has not played since breaking his nose in St Helens' first game of the season against Castleford

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens centre Ryan Morgan returns to the squad to face Wigan and could make his second appearance of the season.

Morgan replaces Adam Swift, who picked up a shoulder injury in Saints' win against Hull KR.

Wigan make two changes to the side which beat Huddersfield in their most recent fixture.

Prop Romain Navarette and stand-off Josh Woods are recalled to the squad, with Gabe Hamlin and Morgan Escare (illness) missing out.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams, Woods.