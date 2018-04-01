Super League: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Liam Watts joined Castleford from Hull FC in March

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Monday, 2 April Kick-off: 13:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford welcome back Nathan Massey from injury and could give a debut to new signing Liam Watts, who has completed a three-match ban.

Watts was sent off in his final match for his previous club Hull FC - coincidentally, against Warrington.

Josh Charnley marked his first appearance for the Wire with two tries against Widnes and the dual-code winger is set to start again on Monday.

Dom Crosby replaces Morgan Smith in the only change to the Warrington squad.

Castleford (from): Clare, Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Watts, Webster.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.