Super League: Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

Max Jowitt has scored one try in three Wakefield appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Monday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC full-back Hakim Miloudi could make his Super League debut as one of three changes from the win at Hull KR.

Jack Logan and Jansin Turgut return, with Jamie Shaul, Carlos Tuimavave and Jordan Lane rested.

Wakefield make five changes from their loss to Castleford, recalling forwards Chris Annakin, Jordan Baldwinson, Jordan Crowther and James Batchelor.

Full-back Max Jowitt also returns, with Scott Grix and Liam Finn among the players rested.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Paea, Logan, Turgut, Miloudi, Matongo.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Hampshire, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.