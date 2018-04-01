Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Jimmy Keinhorst has made three appearances for Leeds this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Monday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leeds recall Liam Sutcliffe, Stevie Ward and Jimmy Keinhorst, who missed Friday's draw with Castleford.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Brad Dwyer are rested, while Anthony Mullally misses out with a head injury.

Salford make only one change to the squad which eased to victory against bottom side Catalans on Friday.

Forward George Griffin replaces winger Jake Bibby, while Derrell Olpherts and Ryan Lannon will hope to feature after missing out on Friday.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Griffin.