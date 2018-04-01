Super League: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Sam Tomkins is named in Wigan's 19-man squad after missing their defeat by St Helens because of illness

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Monday, 2 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors make three changes to face Hull Kingston Rovers after their narrow Good Friday derby defeat away at St Helens.

Dan Sarginson, Gabe Hamlin and Josh Ganson all come in for Sean O'Loughlin, Taulima Tautai and Josh Woods.

Following their defeat by city rivals Hull FC on Friday, Hull KR make two changes for the trip to Wigan.

Will Dagger and Will Oakes replace Shaun Lunt and Danny McGuire in Tim Sheens' squad for Monday's game.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Flower, Ganson, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Shaw, Scruton, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Oakes, Dagger, Carney.

Referee: Ben Thaler.