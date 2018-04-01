Super League: Widnes Vikings v St Helens

Danny Craven has made five appearances for Widnes Vikings this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Monday, April 2 Kick-off: 15:05 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes make four changes from the side that were beaten 32-18 by Warrington as they face St Helens on Easter Monday.

Danny Craven, Alex Gerrard, Danny Walker and Wellington Albert come in to replace Gil Dudson, Rhys Hanbury, Chris Houston and Krisnan Inu.

St Helens have no new injury concerns and name an unchanged side for the short trip to face Denis Betts' side.

Saints are unchanged after narrowly beating rivals Wigan Warriors in the derby on Good Friday.

Widnes (from): Burke, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Gerrard, Gilmore, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, B Walker, D Walker, Wellington, Wilde.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.