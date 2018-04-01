Super League: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Steve McNamara's Catalans are two points adrift of 11th-placed Hull KR

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Monday, 2 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons have named an unchanged squad for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Monday.

Steve McNamara's side were beaten by Salford and are bottom of Super League with only one win from their eight games.

Huddersfield, again under interim head coach Chris Thorman, could give debuts to Colton Roche and Matty English.

Dale Ferguson is back from injury for the Giants, who drew with champions Leeds on Friday.

Catalans: Mead, Broughton, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Da Costa, Gigot.

Huddersfield: Turner, Murphy, Brough, Ikahihifo, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Roche, English, Simpson, Senior.