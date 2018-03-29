Jake Shorrocks: Salford Red Devils sign Wigan Warriors half-back on loan

Jake Shorrocks has not made a Super League appearance this season

Super League side Salford Red Devils have signed Wigan half-back Jake Shorrocks on a one-month loan deal.

Shorrocks made 12 Super League appearances for Wigan in 2016, but has since featured in only one league game.

The 22-year-old, who missed much of last season with a knee injury, featured for Wigan in their tour game against South Sydney in February.

He will miss Salford's game against Catalans on Friday, but could make his debut at Leeds Rhinos on Monday.

"With us being short and needing some competition in the halves and spine of the team it gives us another option," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

"While we can help Jake rebuild, he can help us on the field this month and hopefully we'll see some of Jake's qualities which have made him one of the hottest prospects in the game."