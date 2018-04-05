Super League: Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Ben Murdoch-Masila joined Warrington Wolves from Salford Red Devils on a three-year deal in October 2017

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Salford Red Devils make two changes to their 19-man squad from the side that were defeated 20-0 by Leeds as they welcome Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

George Griffin misses out along with Niall Evalds, who failed a concussion assessment in that loss to Leeds, as Jake Bibby and Jake Shorrocks come in.

Warrington will be without Ben Murdoch-Masila who has picked up a knee injury.

The former Salford back rower will be out for at least three weeks, with Morgan Smith replacing him in the side.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Shorrocks.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Smith, Westwood.